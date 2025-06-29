Dalai Lama alone can decide on reincarnation: French scholar Arpi

“Whether the Dalai Lama chooses reincarnation or emanation that decision lies with him,” said French scholar and expert on Tibetan affairs, Claude Arpi. French scholar and expert on Tibetan affairs, Claude Arpi during a seminar titled ‘Interwoven Roots: Shared Indo-Tibetan Heritage’ at the headquarters of the Army Training Command in Shimla on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Arpi, was speaking at a seminar titled ‘Interwoven Roots: Shared Indo-Tibetan Heritage’ at the headquarters of the Army Training Command in Shimla on Saturday.

Arpi’s statement comes ahead of the 90th birthday of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, who is expected to issue a significant statement on the crucial issue of his reincarnation.

The 90th birthday celebrations of the Dalai Lama are scheduled for early July and from July 2 to 4, a three-day conference of Buddhist scholars, senior monks, will be held in Dharmshala. The conference is expected to culminate in a highly anticipated address by the Dalai Lama, in which he is likely to offer clarity on the future of the reincarnation tradition and his own succession plans.

Speaking at the seminar while answering questions from the audience, Arpi said, “His Holiness (Dalai Lama) has already said clearly that he will not be reborn in China. He has indicated in his writings that he may reincarnate in a free country, likely India.”

Speaking on the issue of reincarnation, Arpi said, “I’ve always been wary of politicising reincarnation.”

Arpi later in interaction with media said, “A similar landmark religious conference was held in 2011 in Dharamshala, where over 100 senior monks and representatives from all major Tibetan Buddhist sects convened. At the time, the Dalai Lama spoke extensively about the meaning of reincarnation and emanation, and why this spiritual process rooted in centuries of Tibetan tradition must remain free from political interference”.

“In that message, Dalai Lama had said once he turns 90, he will give a precise indication about whether he intends to return through reincarnation. But meanwhile, China has been trying to hijack this sacred tradition,” said Arpi, while talking to the media on the sidelines of the seminar. “China is very upset,” he added.

At the seminar, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C, Central Command, emphasised the historical, cultural, spiritual and strategic ties between India and Tibet. In his keynote address, he underlined the importance of understanding these linkages in the current geopolitical context and said that India and Tibet, as ancient civilizations, share a deep-rooted heritage that remains vital today.

Highlighting strategic concerns, he referenced past conflicts like the 1962 war and the Nathu La clashes, stressing the need for readiness, surveillance and technological connectivity in the sensitive terrain.

The seminar brought together Army and ITBP personnel, civil officials, Buddhist monks, scholars, students and civilians.

Arpi highlighted the historical significance of the Kailash Yatra, Silk Route trade, and monasteries as centres of diplomacy. He also expressed concern over the decline in the Tibetan population in India and called for stronger cultural and strategic engagement, especially in regions like Ngari and Western Tibet.

The seminar concluded with a call to enhance border area development, promote cultural exchanges, revive ancient routes, preserve Himalayan languages and improve cross-border communication through local media.