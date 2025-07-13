Search
Dalai Lama arrives in Ladakh for month-long stay

ByHT Correspondents, Jammu/shimla
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 08:56 AM IST

In the early hours Saturday morning, hundreds of Tibetans and devoted followers gathered in long queues across Dharamshala, eager for a glimpse of the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader as he departed for Ladakh

After his 90th birthday celebrations, the 14th Dalai Lama arrived at Leh on Saturday for a month long stay in Ladakh.

Lakrook informed that the Dalai Lama will also go to Zanskar for a few days. (HT Photo)

“He arrived from Chandigarh in an IAF aircraft. Enthusiastic people of Leh had lined up on either side of the road to give him a rousing welcome. I never saw such enthusiasm before,” said Chering Dorjay Lakrook, former minister.

Lakrook informed that the Dalai Lama will also go to Zanskar for a few days. “After he returns from Zanskar, we would request him to give teachings to the people of Ladakh,” said Lakrook.

The 14th Dalai Lama prefers Ladakh during monsoon because of its arid weather.

This visit has sparked a wave of happiness and enthusiasm in Ladakh, and elaborate preparations have been made by the Ladakh administration.

Upon his arrival, Dalai Lama was received with ceremonial honours and warm greetings by representatives of several religious and cultural outfits. This is his first visit to Ladakh in the last two years, and security arrangements were heightened, ensuring a smooth and safe reception.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Dalai Lama arrives in Ladakh for month-long stay
