Dalai Lama turns 86 amid low-key celebrations during pandemic

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama turned 86 on Tuesday amid low-key celebrations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The kashag (cabinet) of the Tibetan government-in-exile in McLeodganj held a small celebration at its headquarters, while all monasteries and settlements were directed to avoid congregations and instead mark the day by offering mandala and white scarves to the spiritual leader’s portrait.

The Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, was born at Taktser, a hamlet in Tibet’s Amdo province’s Kumbum region on this day in 1935 as Lhamo Dhondub. He was recognised as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama at the age of two. The Chinese invasion and subsequent circumstances compelled the then 16-year-old to shoulder the spiritual and temporal leadership of Tibet in 1950.

Six decades ago, he escaped to India in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule. He spent a year in Mussoorie before shifting to McLeodganj.

Expresses gratitude for love, respect and trust

In a video message on his birthday, the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize winner described himself as just another human being who wants to express “deep appreciation and thanks to the people who have shown me love, respect and trust”.

“In spite of my old age, my face is quite handsome and many people show genuine friendship. Some say they love my smile,” he said, chuckling.

The spiritual leader said that he would remain committed to serving humanity and protecting the environment.

Appreciates India’s secular values

He said since he became a refugee and settled down in India, he has valued the freedom and religious harmony in India. “I appreciate India’s concept of secular values, not dependent on religion but honesty, karuna (compassion) and ahimsa (non-violence),” said the Dalai Lama.

I am committed to these principles till my death, he said, and it would be a birthday gift for me, if all friends, brothers and sisters also commit themselves to these values.

Can reorient Sino-Tibetan history: Kashag

The kashag paid tributes to the spiritual leader, describing him as the founder of nascent Tibetan democracy-in-exile and for his efforts for the peaceful resolution of the Tibet issue.

“The Dalai Lama is one of the foremost guides of our time and is one of the few individuals who can reorient Sino-Tibetan history in a positive direction,” the kashag said in a statement.

It said the Chinese government should, therefore, recognise that he is the key to resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict. “It should use this opportunity offered by taking the mutually beneficial middle path to foster a harmonious environment where Tibetans and Chinese can co-exist amicably,” it said.

We appeal to the Chinese government to invite the Dalai Lama to Tibet and China on pilgrimage without any preconditions, the kashag said.

The Dalai Lama has expressed his wish to return to Tibet and visit the sacred Buddhist sites in China.