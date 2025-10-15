Dalit boy’s suicide: SC panel chief meets DGP; expresses displeasure about police working

The chairperson of the Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission, Kuldeep Kumar Dhiman, has expressed displeasure about the functioning of Shimla police. A 12-year-old allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison after he was reportedly locked inside a cowshed by some “upper caste” women for entering their house at a village in Shimla district. (File)

Dhiman, along with other members of the commission, had visited the Police Headquarters, Shimla, to discuss the case of death by suicide of a 12-year-old boy belonging to Scheduled Caste.

A 12-year-old allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison after he was reportedly locked inside a cowshed by some “upper caste” women for entering their house at a village in Shimla district. As per a complaint filed by the deceased’s father on September 20, he found his son lying unconscious on the bed on the evening of September 16 and rushed him to community health centre in Rohru from where he was referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla where he died during treatment the next day. The complainant said that his wife told him their son was harassed and locked inside a cowshed by three “upper caste” women after he entered their house while playing. Traumatised by the harassment, the boy the boy took the step, the complainant said, following which the police registered a case against the women, who have been granted interim bail by the court.

Speaking to HT after the meeting, Dhiman, said, “We had sought a detailed report from Shimla police in two days but they delayed it. We got the same today after much delay so we have conveyed our displeasure to DGP”.

He added that a meeting was held with police on October 1, and the chairperson had sought certain reports and relevant documents. The commission on Tuesday was briefed about the progress made in the said case since October 1.

The Himachal Director General of Police assured the commission that all provisions of the said Act will be implemented in letter and spirit and that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure justice and sensitivity in such matters.