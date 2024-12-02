Dallewal has lost 7kg during hunger strike, say farm unions

Farmer unions have claimed that Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, who has been on a a fast-unto-death since November 26 at the Khanouri border, has lost 7kg in weight. A health bulletin released by the farmer unions stated that Dallewal’s blood pressure was recorded at 146/96, indicating stage 1 hypertension. (HT File)

According to the protesting farm unions, Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), weighed 86kg on November 26, but as of Monday (December 2), his weight has dropped to 79kg.

In addition to this, Dallewal has also been diagnosed with high blood pressure.

A health bulletin released by the farmer unions stated that Dallewal’s blood pressure was recorded at 146/96, indicating stage 1 hypertension. Doctors at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala expressed concerns about his condition and recommended immediate medical intervention.

Hours before beginning his fast-unto-death on November 26, Dallewal was whisked away from the Khanauri border by police and taken to a hospital in Ludhiana. He was discharged on Friday evening.

Afterwards, Dallewal returned to the border to continue his hunger strike, to press for the acceptance of farmers’ demands. He stated that he had refused to take any medication during his hospital stay.

Speaking to the media, Dallewal expressed his resolve despite his declining health. “I am ready to sacrifice my life for the farmers, so I am not concerned about my health,” he said.

The farmer leader’s hunger strike is part of the ongoing protest at the Punjab and Haryana borders by farmer unions who are demanding a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). Dallewal has vowed to continue his fast until the farmers’ demands are met.