Damaged, uncovered storm sewers on NH 44 a safety risk: Locals

The damaged and uncovered storm sewers on the national highway 44, especially in Sherpur, Dhandari and Jalandhar Bypass areas, pose a serious safety concern, commuters and locals said. A view of Strom sewerage cover damaged at National highway road in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The monsoon onset and the rains further deepen the problems for the commuters.

Locals said that amid rains, the uncovered storm drains are often flooded and the waste flows out. They added that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is yet to take the necessary measures to resolve the issues.

In January, NHAI officials announced a contract for replacing the sewerage system and its covers. However, no progress has been made so far.

Despite repeated attempts, NHAI project director Navrattan remained unavailable for comments.

City resident Gurnam Singh said, “There is no maintenance of the storm drains. They are choked due to waste collection accumulation. Amid rains, there is waterlogging on the highway near Giaspura Chowk, Jalandhar Bypass, Sherpur Chowk, among other points. It is the responsibility of the NHAI to resolve the problems as hefty toll taxes are being charged from commuters.”

Locals added that the waterlogging also endangers the lives of stray animals.

Every monsoon, Sherpur Chowk is among the worst-hit areas and is mostly inundated with water. Commuters alleged that the open storm sewers are among the main reasons behind accidents in the area.

They added that as the drains overflow, the drains emit a foul odour, leading to unhygienic conditions and posing health risks.

Balpreet Kaur, a local, said, “Last year, numerous two-wheelers got stuck in these open sewerage drains as the water level rises during rains, making it impossible to see and navigate these drains. I urge the government to take strict action against the officials responsible for the delays in completing these projects.”

Another commuter Jyoti Ahuja said, “I frequently cross this highway to reach my factory and I have seen these damaged drains for several years. The government does not seem concerned about the safety of commuters. Many people have had accidents due to these drains.”