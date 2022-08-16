Dams to the brim in Himachal; debris obstruct Chenab
With heavy rainfall lashing most of the middle and higher altitude regions of Himachal Pradesh for the past two days, all main rivers in the state are in spate, thus increasing the water levels in dams in 21 dams across the state, particularly those on the tributaries of Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej.
The level of water in Beas and Parvati has surged, prompting the state government to issue an alert advising people against venturing near rivers and their tributaries.
“The state government is monitoring the situation and has directed administration in various districts to remain vigilant and take adequate measures,” said Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, director, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). “The dams in Himachal are brimming to the capacity, but the water levels are still well below the danger mark,” he added.
With Larji river in spate, the dam built over it in Kullu is almost full to its capacity. The Larji dam has a full reservoir capacity of 969.5 metres, while the present water level has increased to 968.6 metres and water discharge is 5.5 cumecs. It’s just one metre below the danger level.
The water level in Maharana Pratap Sagar reservoir -- popularly known as Pong Dam -- has increased to 414 metres, while its total water retaining capacity is 426.72 metres. The dam across the Beas is managed by the Bhakra Beas Management Board. The water has also increased in Bhakra dam with present level at 499.77 metres the and the retaining capacity up to the height of 615 metres.
Baira dam in Chamba owned by NHPC is also brimming to the capacity and nearing the danger mark. The full reservoir level in the dam is at 1,122 metres, whereas the danger mark is at 1,122.95 metres.
The level in Chamera II, another power project managed by the NHPC, has reached 1,392 metres against its water-holding capacity up to 1,397 metres.
Chenab’s course obstructed
A flash flood at a nullah in Jobrang village has obstructed the course of Chenab, which led to a sudden rise in its water level.
“We received information from the police post in Jhalman that water level has increased in Chandrabhaga river. Water was flowing over the Jobrang bridge, submerging the surrounding area. Locals and tourists are advised not to go towards the rivers and streams in bad weather,” said Lahaul and Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma.
“The downflow may rise in the river stretch between Jhalman and Tindi village. General public should avoid visiting the Chenab banks and sending the livestock along the river,” said Lahaul and Spiti DC Sumit Khimta in a release.
Technical education minister Ramlal Markanda, meanwhile, on Tuesday visited Jobrang, Jahlma, Jasrath, Phuda and Haling areas affected by floods. He directed the officials to prepare an immediate assessment of the damage and gave instructions to assess the damage incurred by the farmers too.
-
‘Pandemic far from over’: Delhi L-G as capital sees rise in Covid-19 deaths
As Delhi has been reporting 5-10 daily coronavirus fatalities in the last few days, Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Tuesday said the pandemic is far from over and appealed to people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. On Sunday, Delhi reported 2,162 cases, five deaths and over 1,800 recoveries. The Delhi government has formed two teams of revenue department officials for the management of Covid-related data.
-
Sweet treats for pleasing Lord Krishna
Food plays an important role in Janmashtami as Lord Krishna is said to be fond of traditional delicacies. So if you're hoping to please the Blue Lord on this auspicious day, here are some recipes you can try at home: Anjeer walnut ladoo Ingredients: ½ cup walnut kernels, 8 to 10 anjeer, ¼ cup deseeded dates, ¼ cup almonds, 2 tsp ghee Method: Finely chop the almonds, walnuts, anjeer and dates.
-
Digiyatra: Hyderabad International Airport set to use facial recognition
In line with the Centre's signature DigiYatra programme, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here will roll out the digital processing of passengers as a proof of concept through the DigiYatra platform from August 18 for three months, a press release from the GMR Hyderabad International Airport said on Tuesday. Read Bengaluru to Hyderabad in 2.5 hours soon through high-speed railway track: Report The DigiYatra Technical Team has developed an exclusive mobile app for enrolment.
-
Rebel MLA asks supporters to attack Shiv Sainiks, video goes viral
Mumbai Rebel Shiv Sena legislator Prakash Surve has received a lot of flak after a video clip of him asking his supporters to take on Shiv Sainiks and attack them physically went viral on social media. Surve, a two-term legislator from Magathane in the western suburbs, is among those who shifted loyalties to the camp led by Eknath Shinde. The speech was reportedly made at Magathane on August 14.
-
Chhattisgarh police induct 9 transgender people in ‘Bastar Fighters’ special unit
The Chhattisgarh police is setting examples in gender diversity after the force recruited nine transgender people in its 'Bastar Fighters' special unit that will be deployed in the Maoist-affected division, officials said on Tuesday. Officials claimed that they received 53,336 applications from seven districts in BBastar of which 16 were from the transgender community, 37,498 men and 15,822 women. Of the 16, nine were selected as constables.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics