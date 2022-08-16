Dams to the brim in Himachal; debris obstruct Chenab

With heavy rainfall lashing most of the middle and higher altitude regions of Himachal Pradesh for the past two days, all main rivers in the state are in spate, thus increasing the water levels in dams in 21 dams across the state, particularly those on the tributaries of Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej.

The level of water in Beas and Parvati has surged, prompting the state government to issue an alert advising people against venturing near rivers and their tributaries.

“The state government is monitoring the situation and has directed administration in various districts to remain vigilant and take adequate measures,” said Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, director, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). “The dams in Himachal are brimming to the capacity, but the water levels are still well below the danger mark,” he added.

With Larji river in spate, the dam built over it in Kullu is almost full to its capacity. The Larji dam has a full reservoir capacity of 969.5 metres, while the present water level has increased to 968.6 metres and water discharge is 5.5 cumecs. It’s just one metre below the danger level.

The water level in Maharana Pratap Sagar reservoir -- popularly known as Pong Dam -- has increased to 414 metres, while its total water retaining capacity is 426.72 metres. The dam across the Beas is managed by the Bhakra Beas Management Board. The water has also increased in Bhakra dam with present level at 499.77 metres the and the retaining capacity up to the height of 615 metres.

Baira dam in Chamba owned by NHPC is also brimming to the capacity and nearing the danger mark. The full reservoir level in the dam is at 1,122 metres, whereas the danger mark is at 1,122.95 metres.

The level in Chamera II, another power project managed by the NHPC, has reached 1,392 metres against its water-holding capacity up to 1,397 metres.

Chenab’s course obstructed

A flash flood at a nullah in Jobrang village has obstructed the course of Chenab, which led to a sudden rise in its water level.

“We received information from the police post in Jhalman that water level has increased in Chandrabhaga river. Water was flowing over the Jobrang bridge, submerging the surrounding area. Locals and tourists are advised not to go towards the rivers and streams in bad weather,” said Lahaul and Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma.

“The downflow may rise in the river stretch between Jhalman and Tindi village. General public should avoid visiting the Chenab banks and sending the livestock along the river,” said Lahaul and Spiti DC Sumit Khimta in a release.

Technical education minister Ramlal Markanda, meanwhile, on Tuesday visited Jobrang, Jahlma, Jasrath, Phuda and Haling areas affected by floods. He directed the officials to prepare an immediate assessment of the damage and gave instructions to assess the damage incurred by the farmers too.

