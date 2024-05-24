Dandakaranya diaries: Untold poll experiences from Bastar

In the fervent atmosphere of the Indian elections, the selfless dedication of the humble government servant often escapes notice. As the general observer overseeing parliamentary elections in Bastar, a region affected by Left-wing extremism, I approached my assignment with uncertainty, clouded by preconceived notions. Yet, my time in Bastar dismantled these biases, allowing me to witness first-hand the steadfast dedication of election officials and to grasp the remarkable essence of Bastar. At the grassroots, interactions with polling officials painted a portrait of selfless commitment. (PTI)

The magnitude of security measures was a revelation. Meetings with district officials and the inspector general of police, a veteran in anti-Naxal operations, provided invaluable insights into Bastar’s complex dynamics. The region’s geography, part of the historic Dandakaranya, with its dense jungles and unexplored territories, posed significant challenges. Advanced route planning, deployment of road-opening parties, and unmarked security vehicles underscored the constant vigilance required. Despite my insistence, I was relegated to the rear seat of the car, a poignant reminder of the omnipresent security concerns.

Interacting with district magistrates, superintendents of police, CRPF, and District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel highlighted the collective resolve to effect change. Young officers, undeterred by challenges, approached their duties with enthusiasm. Their clarity of purpose, whether in law enforcement or civil administration, was inspiring. While the police focused on operations, civilian officers concentrated on infrastructure and integration.

At the grassroots, interactions with polling officials painted a portrait of selfless commitment. Despite inherent dangers, these men and women embraced their responsibilities with a sense of duty. Leaving for polling duty days in advance, enduring long walks to the polling stations (sometimes more than 10km), and conducting polls in volatile areas were not new to them. Their unwavering sense of purpose ensured they did their duties without a hint of complaint.

I could witness tangible results of the Election Commission’s voter outreach programme and its mission to include every voter. Despite the scorching heat, long queues outside polling stations and a resultant increase in voting figures, particularly in areas that were polling for the first time, attested to this fact.

Amid all complexities, it is impossible to overlook the natural beauty of Bastar. The cascading waterfalls of Chitrakoot and Tirathgarh and the mystical cave formations of Kutumsar and Dhandak present a treasure trove of natural wonders. Its rugged terrain features exhilarating trekking routes in Tatamari, Manjingarh, and Dholkal, rivaling global tourist destinations. Despite emerging trends, Bastar has yet to fully exploit its tourist potential, which has been hampered by the persistent Naxal threat. However, with abundant mineral resources and untapped attractions, it holds the promise for transforming lives.

In Bastar, innovative infrastructure initiatives, such as the Education City at Jawanga offers education from kindergarten to undergraduate levels, providing hope to tribal communities affected by extremism. Multi-storeyed, air-conditioned libraries across districts offer extensive resources, round-the-clock computer access, and a welcoming environment, symbolising enlightenment amid challenges. Observing youngsters engrossed in late-night reading in these spaces is akin to witnessing a beacon dispelling darkness.

As I conclude my reflections on my time as a general observer in Bastar, spanning a month of extensive travel, I’m moved. This journey has been a lesson in humility, instilling within me a newfound respect for the silent dedication of the public and public servants. It has unveiled the beauty and diversity of our nation. It has forged a connection with the people of Bastar, despite my origins as a Tamilian and my years spent working in Haryana. This sense of unity and belonging, transcending geographical boundaries, epitomises the essence of our nation. Truly, it is experiences like these that define the fabric of incredible India.

The writer is a Haryana-cadre IAS officer.