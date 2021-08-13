Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dattatreya to unfurl Tricolour in Gurugram on I-Day
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya will unfurl the national flag in Gurugram and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Faridabad. (HT File)
Dattatreya to unfurl Tricolour in Gurugram on I-Day

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 12:52 AM IST

Haryana will hold the state-level Independence Day function at Gurugram where governor Bandaru Dattatreya will unfurl the national flag.

The ‘At Home’ will be organised in Gurugram later in the evening on the same day, an official spokesperson said.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hoist the national flag at Faridabad, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala at Mahendragarh, Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta at Karnal, and deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa at Bhiwani.

According to the spokesperson, among the cabinet ministers, Anil Vij will unfurl the Tricolour at Ambala, Kanwar Pal at Charkhi Dadri, Mool Chand Sharma at Palwal, Ranjit Singh at Fatehabad, JP Dalal at Panchkula, and Banwari Lal at Panipat.

Minister of state OP Yadav will unfurl the national flag at Yamunanagar, Kamlesh Dhanda at Hisar, Anoop Dhanak at Rewari, and Sandeep Singh at Nuh.

The Karnal divisional commissioner will hoist national flag at Kaithal, Rohtak divisional commissioner at Rohtak, Hisar divisional commissioner at Sirsa, and Kurukshetra deputy commissioner at Kurukshetra.

If any of the dignitaries or officers are unable to reach the places due to any reason, the DC concerned will hoist the national flag there, the spokesperson said.

