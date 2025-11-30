DAV College student killed as CTU bus hits scooter in Mohali

A 19-year-old youth died after his two-wheeler was hit by a CTU bus near Sangatpura village in Mohali on Friday afternoon. The accident occurred around 12.30 pm, when Himanshu was travelling with his father from SBS Nagar towards Chandigarh on a separate two-wheeler. (iStock)

The victim, Himanshu Sharma, was a student of DAV College, Chandigarh, and hailed from SBS Nagar in Punjab.

The accident occurred around 12.30 pm, when Himanshu was travelling with his father from SBS Nagar towards Chandigarh on a separate two-wheeler.

According to the police, the bus, bearing registration number CH01-AG-4736, allegedly struck the scooter from behind, causing Himanshu to fall on the road. He suffered serious injuries. He was immediately taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment.

Himanshu’s father, who runs a departmental store in SBS Nagar, said they had left home together on separate vehicles and were on their way to Chandigarh when the accident happened.

The father expressed deep grief over the loss, stating that his son had recently started his college routine and spent most of his time studying or helping at home.

Police identified the bus driver as Vikas, a resident of Dadumajra. The bus was impounded, but the driver has yet to be arrested.

Investigating officer ASI Parminder Kumar said, “We have registered a case under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 324 (4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The driver will be arrested soon. Statements of the family and eyewitnesses have been recorded. CCTV footage from the route is also being examined to verify the sequence of events.”

He added that the postmortem report will be part of the investigation file.

Police said further action will be taken once technical evidence, including footage and mechanical inspection reports of the vehicles, was assessed.

Himanshu’s body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

Driver critical, schoolchildren injured in bus-tractor collision

In another accident in Sector 57, a collision between a school bus and a tractor-trolley left the bus driver critically injured and at least eight students hurt.

The school bus was travelling from Sector 68 towards Balongi when it collided with the tractor-trolley coming from the opposite direction.

The impact left the bus driver seriously injured, while a few children received minor to moderate injuries. Passersby informed the authorities, after which the injured students were taken to the civil hospital in Phase 6 for treatment.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the driver was referred to a hospital in Chandigarh.