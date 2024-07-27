Day 6: Schools organise plantation drive under #plant4mother initiative

Shiksha Saptah (education week), an annual initiative aimed at promoting awareness and celebrating the importance of education in India, is being celebrated in the schools of the district which commenced on July 22 and will end on Monday, as directed by the state council of educational research and training (SCERT). Plantation drive organized by the government schools during the education week celebrations in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

On day 1, grade-wise activities were conducted in the schools to promote enhanced learning, improved accessibility, environmental sustainability and skill development. Day 2 was dedicated to Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) Day, to recognise the critical importance of FLN in the early years of education.

On day 3, sports day was celebrated in all the schools to emphasise the significance of sports and fitness right from the foundational stage of students. Fourth day was dedicated as a cultural day in all the schools to promote and celebrate India’s cultural diversity. Day 5 was dedicated to skill enhancement with an aim to increase awareness and interest in skill education among students, parents and educators, to improve understanding of the diverse career opportunities offered by skill education, to enhance collaboration between educational institutions, training providers and industry, and to strengthen the foundation for integrating skill education into mainstream education as envisioned by NEP 2020.

On Saturday, schools held eco clubs for mission life day to generate awareness about critical environmental issues such as climate change, pollution and resource depletion, to motivate students to adopt eco-friendly behaviour and incorporate sustainable practices into their daily routine and to foster a sense of personal responsibility for environmental conservation.

The tree plantation drive at PAU School, in collaboration with lions club, Ludhiana, saw an enthusiastic turnout from both students and community members, who collectively planted a diverse array of saplings across the school grounds.

50 student members of eco club of Government Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road conducted a plantation drive under #plant4mother initiative, along with 153 others. Government Senior Secondary School Ladhowal principal Zareena informed that generally the students of class 9 to12 take part in the activities but the plantation drive witnessed the participation of younger classes as well.

GCS Jagraon celebrates Van Mahotsav

The 75th Van Mahotsav celebration at Sanmati Government College of Science Education and Research, Jagraon, showcased dedication to environmental stewardship under the guidance of college director Rajiv Kumar Sehgal and supervision of Jatinder Singh, in collaboration with Lions Club Jagraon (Mains), focused on planting trees in the college campus.

Former Director Mohinder Kaur Grewal emphasised the importance of Van Mahotsav and environmental conservation. Lion Parminder Singh also addressed the audience, highlighting the significance of community involvement in fostering green initiatives.