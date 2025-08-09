Day 8: Cordon and search operation on in Kulgam’s Akhal

After fresh firing in the forests of Akhal Kulgam in south Kashmir, the cordon and search operation has been intensified in the operation area. The operation has entered its eighth day with officials saying that militants are still trapped in the area where army, police and the CRPF have established a close cordon. Police personnel keep a vigil amid an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists at a forest area, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday. (PTI)

So far two terrorists have been killed and four to five security forces have sustained injuries. On Thursday DGP Nalin Prabhat visited the spot and was briefed about the operation. Army and police are using quadcopters, drones and other surveillance equipment to trace the militants.

The security forces had launched the operation in Akhal forests after they received inputs about the presence of a big group of militants in the forests. Officials said the constant exchange of firing is an indication that militants are still in the cordon area. “Due to dense forest cover, the soldiers are moving cautiously and conducting search and cordon operations,” a senior police officer said.

The operation Akhal is turning out to be one of the longest operations against terrorists in Kashmir in the recent past.

Both the police and Army have maintained silence about the operation; the officials only say the operation is still under process.