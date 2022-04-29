Day after rape bid, 18-year-old held in Ludhiana
A day after a 22-year-old woman jumped off the first floor of a shop to thwart a rape bid, the police arrested the accused on Thursday.
The accused, Parshant Kumar, 18, is a resident of Sarpanch Colony. Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, Jamalpur station house officer, said the accused used to work at a makeshift eatery outside the shop, and had been stalking the woman since then.
“On April 27, the accused found the woman alone at the shop and barged inside on the pretext of porting his mobile number, and attempted to sexually abuse her,” he said. The accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage. The accused was arrested from Sarpanch Colony.
He was produced before the court on Thursday, and sent to judicial remand.
-
Chandigarh | 20-year-old CCET student found hanging in hostel room
A 20-year-old student of Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology was found hanging in the college hostel on Thursday morning. As per police, the student hails from Doda district in Jammu and was a third-year electronics engineering student at the college. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the Sector 26 police station. Principal Manpreet Singh Gujral said the college has initiated an internal inquiry.
-
PSPCL bleeds as power demand soars by 50% in scorching April
The sultry summer has not only put an extra burden of ₹300 crore on Punjab State Power Corporation Limited but also dented the image of the government as long power cuts have become a norm in the state. Due to power shortage, it's for the first time that the PSPCL has purchased ₹300 crore of extra power from the grid in the month of April.
-
HC stays ex-Punjab DGP Saini’s arrest in corruption case
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday stayed the arrest of former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini in a September 2020 FIR registered in an alleged corruption case. The high court bench of justice Avneesh Jhingan sought response from the Punjab government by May 5 and directed Saini to join the probe within a week. On April 26, a trial court dismissed Saini's anticipatory bail plea.
-
Yet another attack on SAD worker in Dayalpura village in Samrala
Strap: Second such attack in a week Two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on the house of a Shiromani Akali Dal worker in Dayalpura village, Samrala, on Wednesday night. The intended victim, Sandeep Singh, said he was awoken by the sound of gunshots being fired. CCTV cameras show two-bike borne men stopping outside the SAD worker's house at around 2pm.
-
Punjab govt dissolves 20 welfare boards, to be reconstituted soon
Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Thursday dissolved 20 welfare boards, including Dalit Welfare Board, Parvasi Welfare Board and Kamboj Welfare Board, with immediate effect, paving the way for their reconstitution. These boards set up for the welfare of various communities will be reconstituted soon with the appointment of new office-bearers, persons familiar with the development said.
