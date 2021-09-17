Day markets to start in Chandigarh’s Sector 37, Maloya

In a meeting of the municipal corporation’s apni mandi and day market committee held on Thursday, it was decided that day markets will be started at Sector 37 on Sundays and at Maloya near EWS houses on Mondays.

The day market sites will be allotted through a draw of lots. Only farmers with proper ID will be allowed to sit in the provided space. The feasibility of shifting the apni mandi and day market from Sector 50 to Sector 63 was also discussed.

Initially, this day market will run departmentally and will be added in zone list for draw of lots next year after seeing the response.

The committee decided and directed the apni mandi officials to ensure that only farmers having proper ID be allowed to sit in their space, as enforcement staff will remove all illegal vendors.

Some vendors of day market sites, invited for sharing their grievances, complained about absence of public toilet and water tanker facilities, following which the committee asked the officials concerned to ensure proper water facility as well as public toilets at each day market site.

The committee also decided that one enforcement inspector be deployed for proper rule enforcement at apni mandi and day market sites.