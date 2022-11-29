Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Day-old baby found abandoned in Mauli Jagran

Day-old baby found abandoned in Mauli Jagran

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 02:34 AM IST

A garbage picker had spotted the child, wrapped in a cement sack, after hearing its cries.The infant was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, where he is currently under observation.

A case under Section 317 (exposure of a child under 12 years of age by parent or person having care of it with intention of wholly abandoning it) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. (HT File)
A case under Section 317 (exposure of a child under 12 years of age by parent or person having care of it with intention of wholly abandoning it) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A day-old baby boy was found abandoned near a drain in Mauli Jagran village on Sunday.

A garbage picker had spotted the child, wrapped in a cement sack, after hearing its cries.

The infant was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, where he is currently under observation.

A case under Section 317 (exposure of a child under 12 years of age by parent or person having care of it with intention of wholly abandoning it) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

As per sources, the child’s mother has been traced.

Sources said that a 20-year-old woman, hailing from Haryana, was also admitted to hospital due to excessive loss of blood. Police as well as the 181 helpline are yet to record her statement. The baby, as per sources, would be discharged from hospital in a couple of days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out