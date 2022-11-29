Day-old baby found abandoned in Mauli Jagran

A day-old baby boy was found abandoned near a drain in Mauli Jagran village on Sunday.

A garbage picker had spotted the child, wrapped in a cement sack, after hearing its cries.

The infant was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, where he is currently under observation.

A case under Section 317 (exposure of a child under 12 years of age by parent or person having care of it with intention of wholly abandoning it) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

As per sources, the child’s mother has been traced.

Sources said that a 20-year-old woman, hailing from Haryana, was also admitted to hospital due to excessive loss of blood. Police as well as the 181 helpline are yet to record her statement. The baby, as per sources, would be discharged from hospital in a couple of days.