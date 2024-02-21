 DC reviews progress of ongoing development projects in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
DC reviews progress of ongoing development projects in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 21, 2024 10:59 PM IST

The officials updated the DC on the present situation of various ongoing projects, including the Macchiwara-Rahon road, the construction of libraries, an auditorium in a government college, rail-over-bridge ROB and land acquisition of other projects among others

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on Wednesday reviewed the progress of various development projects undertaken by the public works department (PWD) in the district.

DC took a comprehensive stock of the physical and financial status of the projects by PWD in various parts of Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The DC took a comprehensive stock of the physical and financial status of the projects by PWD in various parts of the district. The officials updated the DC on the present situation of various ongoing projects, including the Macchiwara-Rahon road, the construction of libraries, an auditorium in a government college, rail-over-bridge ROB and land acquisition of other projects among others.

The DC asked executive engineers (XENs) to expedite the ongoing works to ensure completion in a time-bound manner. She further asked them to mobilise all resources to get the work done without any hindrance.

Sawhney said there must be better coordination between the departments to resolve developmental bottlenecks. She further asked stakeholders to conduct joint inspections of projects to take decisions on-the-spot to ensure quality work. Prominent officials present on the occasion included ADC (G) Ojasvi Alankar, assistant commissioner Upinderjeet Kaur Brar and others.

