DC, SSP to be held responsible for any corrupt, illegal activity: Mann

Chandigarh : In a strict instruction to senior officials, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said if any official is found to be involved in corrupt or illegal activity, the deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police of that district will be held responsible. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at a meeting with deputy commissioners in Chandigarh.

Mann said complaints have been received from some places that corruption was still going on at the lower levels.

“Being the chief minister, I gave strict directions that if any officer demands money or commission for any work and indulges in illegal work in any district then the DC and the SSP will be held responsible for this and on that basis, action will be taken,” he said.

Mann also announced to open a “Mukh Mantri Sahayta Kendra” (chief minister help centre) in each district to facilitate people in getting their works done in a time-bound manner.

Addressing the media after a meeting with all deputy commissioners of the state in Chandigarh, the CM said development works got affected in the state because of the model code of conduct. He said the poll code remained in force for more than two months due to the Lok Sabha polls.

The CM said he gave instructions in the meeting to the deputy commissioners to ensure completion of the pending works.

He also gave strict instructions to the deputy commissioners to ensure that no one should face any trouble in getting their works done in government offices like ‘patwari’ in a district.

The person concerned, who visits the chief minister help centre, will be informed about his work being sent to the concerned department, Mann said, adding the work will have to be done within a week or 10 days.

He also spoke about setting up a ‘chief minister dashboard’, saying by using artificial intelligence, he will come to know about the functioning of the government departments on a real time basis.

“The government will be roping in the latest technique of artificial intelligence to check that the government officers sit in their offices and deliver services to the people,” CM said.

He advocated the involvement of MLAs and other public representatives in the functioning of the state government so that they can get the works of people executed by coordinating with the administration and the offices of the state government.

“A cluster of villages will be formed so that the pending works of these villages are done at government offices on stipulated date thereby ensuring that people do not have to run pillar to post for these works,” he further said, adding that the government will be coming at doors of the people through ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar Yojana’ and ensure that the works of general public are given importance.