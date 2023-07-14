Ludhiana: Ban on pasting police, other VIP tags on vehicles extended

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Rupinder Singh on Friday extended the ban on unauthorised pasting of police, army and other such VIP tags on vehicles for two months. As per the DCP, anti-social elements and criminals can take advantage of such tags, causing a threat to law-and-order situation in the city. Ban on pasting police, other VIP tags on vehicles extended at Ludhiana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Carrying sand in uncovered vehicles banned

The DCP also banned carrying of sand in uncovered vehicles for the safety of commuters. He said winds often lift sand from uncovered vehicles in the air, causing inconvenience to commuters. He added that it can also lead to mishaps. He ordered the drivers to cover their vehicles with tarpaulin or by other means. The police chief banned ferrying people on vehicles meant for loading material as it can cause mishaps and loss of life.

No liquor consumption in open

Singh also announced the ban the consumption of alcohol in the open dhabas, shops and other public places. He said inebriated people often indulge in fights, disrupting law-and-order in the area.

Petrol pumps, gas agencies directed to install CCTVs

The DCP ordered owners of petrol pumps, LPG gas agencies, marriage palaces and money exchange shops to install CCTV cameras in the premises within 30 days. He said that the establishments can be targeted by miscreants and asked them to be more vigilant to avoid such incidents.

Shopkeepers to keep record of buyers of army printed clothes

The DCP ordered the shopkeepers to keep a record of buyers of army print clothes and uniform under Section 144 of CrPC. He said that if the shopkeepers who sell army print clothes do not keep record, anti-social elements can exploit the situation for their gains. The DCP directed the shopkeepers to keep pictures, identification proof and phone numbers of buyers of army print clothes. The shopkeepers will have to keep a record of the stock and submit it with concerned police stations.

No loudspeakers after 10 pm

The DCP also announced the extension of the ban on playing loud music and DJ between 10 pm and 6 am, citing exams of students.

He said that the permission should be sought for playing DJ and loudspeakers in any function between 10 pm to 6 am. As per the DCP, loud music at night disturbs elderly persons, those suffering some illness, and animals and birds.

ATMs without guards to be locked after 8 pm

The DCP directed the banks to depute security guards at all automated teller machine (ATM) kiosks.

Issuing the order under Section 144 of the CrPC, he ordered for at least one security guard be deputed at all ATMs between 8pm and 6am. He said that ATMs without security guards will not be allowed to operate.

All the orders will remain in effect for two months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON