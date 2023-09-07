Death due to negligence: Panel formed to probe condition of health facilities

A four-member panel was on Wednesday formed to scrutinise the operations of the civil hospital here following a recent case of alleged negligence at the medical facility that led to the death of a person last month. Three days after the incident Punjab chief secretary also took cognizance of the matter ordered an inquiry. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“A committee has been constituted to scrutinise the hospital’s operations, focusing on adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), human resources, equipment management, and duty roster compliance,” an order issued by the office of the civil surgeon, Ludhiana, stated.

The panel conducted an inspection of the hospital on Wednesday. They have been directed to submit a report on Thursday on the hospital’s performance, highlighting areas where improvements are needed.

Dr. Harinder Sood, senior medical officer at the civil hospital, said, “A committee consisting of four members appointed by the Civil Surgeon of Ludhiana conducted an inspection of the hospital at approximately 2:00 pm. Their purpose was to assess recent developments, including the introduction of new stretchers and the augmentation of staff, aimed at enhancing the overall efficiency of the civil hospital. The committee is expected to deliver their report to civil surgeon on Thursday,” Sood said. The team members include Dr. Varun Saggar, senior medical officer in CHC Hathur; Dr. Harbinder Singh, senior medical officer in CHC Malloud; Dr. Harvinder Singh, senior medical officer in CHC Payal; and Dr. Alisha from the AHA, office of civil surgeon, Ludhiana.

The formation of this committee comes in the wake of the tragic death of a road mishap victim, who fell off a stretcher while waiting for treatment due to lack of available beds on August 27, 2023. Three days after the incident Punjab chief secretary also took cognizance of the matter ordered an inquiry.