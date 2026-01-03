Death of 19-year-old girl: Himachal SC panel seeks report, UGC forms fact-finding committee

The Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Castes Commission on Friday sought a report on the death of a 19-year-old student of a college in Dharamshala who died on December 26 after illness following alleged ragging by three students and sexual harassment by a professor. Three students of a government college in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala have been booked for ragging while a professor at the institute has been booked for sexual harassment of a the girl student who died on December 26, police said on Friday. (File)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) took cognisance of the matter and formed a fact-finding committee.

“The University Grants Commission has taken serious cognizance of the tragic incident at a Dharamsala college. It has been decided to constitute a fact-finding committee. UGC assures that culprits will not be spared, stringent action will follow. Student safety is paramount, ” UGC officials said in a statement

Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Castes Commission chairman Kuldeep Kumar Dhiman said, “The matter was brought to our notice and I have sought a report on the matter. Any kind of discrimination will not be tolerated.”

Three students of a government college in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala have been booked for ragging while a professor at the institute has been booked for sexual harassment of a the girl student who died on December 26, police said on Friday.

The father of the victim, a second-year student at Government College, Dharamshala, on Friday, alleged that the accused “harassed and levelled casteist remarks” at her daughter, even as college authorities maintained that no ragging or sexual harassment complaint was submitted before her death.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father on December 31, a case under sections 75 (sexual harassment), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009, was registered against the four accused on Thursday.

“On September 18, 2025, the three girls from the college had beaten and intimidated his daughter and a college professor used to sexually harass her. Due to these reasons, his daughter was very scared and became unwell. She was treated in different hospitals and on December 26, 2025 she died during treatment in DMC, Ludhiana,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

Police officers aware of the details said that the woman’s death on December 26 was not immediately reported, and her last rites were subsequently performed without any autopsy. “The matter was reported to police on December 31, after the victim’s death. We will try to ascertain the cause of death after investigating all her medical and treatment records,” a senior police officer said on anonymity.

The victim’s father on Friday told reporters that casteist remarks were made against her daughter in the college. “My daughter was harassed in college. Students harassed her and a teacher sexually harassed her,” he said. “Even during her first year, she faced similar treatment in college. She went into depression and could not recover from it.”

He further said that he had little hope of action from the police, which forced him to approach the Chief Minister’s helpline. “I did not mention the teacher in the first complaint. I also did not reveal my daughter’s video statement earlier because I was afraid someone might try to harm her while she was in the hospital. I wanted her to recover first,” the father said.

No complaint received: College authorities

College authorities, however, said they did not receive any complaints regarding the same.

“...When the first-year results were declared, she had failed, after which teachers informed her that she could not take admission in the second year,” principal Rakesh Pathania said. “As per college records, the victim did not attend the college from July 29, 2025 onwards. We did not receive any complaint related to ragging, nor was any such issue reported to the college’s anti-ragging committee. Similarly, no sexual harassment complaint was submitted to the college. The matter is now under police investigation.”

However, victim’s father alleged that the college was hiding facts. “Today it happened to my daughter, and tomorrow it could happen to someone else’s daughter. I demand justice, and action should be taken against the college teacher and the students involved,” he added.

No delay in investigation, says police

Kangra superintendent of police Ashok Rattan said that the first complaint was received on the CM helpline on December 20. “This complaint did not mention any sexual harassment or assault. When we contacted the complainants, the deceased was undergoing treatment in Ludhiana and was not in a condition to give a statement. However, we verified the matter and also contacted her father, who stated that further action could be taken once her health improved,” he told the media.

“On December 31, we received another complaint that alleged sexual harassment by a teacher and ragging by students. This complaint was different from the earlier one, and an FIR was registered immediately. The victim had been taken to seven different hospitals, and we will also investigate the treatment records. Every aspect of the case will be thoroughly verified,” he added.

Parties seek serious probe

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday demanded a fair and impartial inquiry by a senior police officer into the death of the student. Similarly, Congress and BJP has also sought serious inquiry in the matter.