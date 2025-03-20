Death of 2 brothers: Itoo visits victims’ family, demands strict enquiry

A day after J&K deputy chief minister Surinder Chowdhary said that a judicial enquiry will be ordered into the mysterious deaths of two missing brothers whose dead bodies were recovered from Veshu river in Kulgam, health and education minister Sakina Itoo said that these deaths should be properly probed. Earlier police had promised to investigate allegations of using force against protestors in Kulgam where relatives and family members were protesting the killing of two missing persons. (HT File Photo for representation)

Itoo, who along with deputy chief minister Surinder Chowdhary and advisor to chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani visited family members in Kulgam on Tuesday, however, said that since home department and police isn’t under the J&K CM, he can’t order a probe into these deaths. “We assured the family that in this time of grief, the government is with them and assured them every sort of help,” Itoo told reporters in Jammu.

Itoo said the family has lost two young men, which is a big setback to the family which had come from Rajouri. “This is a condemnable incident. We have conveyed to the administration that every detail of this case should come forward. People should know the truth and this should be properly investigated.”

Itoo, however, said since the home department is not with the J&K chief minister so probe can’t be ordered. “It’s a fact that the UT chief minister can’t order a probe as home department and police isn’t being handled by the CM.”

The deputy chief minister on Tuesday had told family members and relatives at Devsar Kulgam that a judicial probe will be ordered in this case. “We provided relief to families and promised a judicial probe into the incident,” Choudhary had told reporters.

Earlier police had promised to investigate allegations of using force against protestors in Kulgam where relatives and family members were protesting the killing of two missing persons.

They (relatives) had blamed DSP for using force against family members who were protesting. Several leaders have condemned the police action against relatives and family members of killed persons. The South Kashmir DIG has been appointed as the probe officer.

Three youths went missing from Kulgam and in the last few days bodies of two have been recovered from river Veshou in south Kashmir. Third person is still missing.

“A video has surfaced on the social media regarding a police officer’s conduct with the public in Kulgam. We have taken cognisance of yesterday’s incident and the allegations regarding the officers conduct. DIG South Kashmir will enquire and submit his findings within 10 days,” a police spokesman had said in a statement.

PDP leader and legislator Waheed ur Rehman Parra also raised the mysterious killings of missing persons in the assembly and demanded a high level probe of these killings.

Last month, two brothers Riyaz Ahmad Bajad and Mohammad Showkat Bajad and a third youth Mukhtar Ahmad went missing from Qazigund. For the past one month, their relatives have been searching for them and had even lodged a missing report in the local police station.

All three hailed from Rajouri and were working as labourers at Qazigund. Locals said on February 13, the trio left for Ashumji Kulgam to attend a function at relative’s house, however, they went missing before reaching relatives house, their phones have remained switched off since their missing.