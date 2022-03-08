Death toll in Srinagar grenade attack reaches two
The death toll in Sunday’s grenade blast reached two after a 19-year-old girl from the old city succumbed to her injuries in the hospital on Monday.
The girl has been identified as Rafiya Nazir,19, who had suffered multiple injuries in the grenade blast at Amira Kadal on Sunday.
A senior doctor at the SMHS hospital said that doctors tried to save the girl, however, due to multiple internal injuries, she succumbed to her injuries. The other injured are stable.
An elderly civilian was killed and 35 injured when unidentified persons hurled a grenade on a security force vehicle but missed the intended target and exploded on road.
Deputy inspector general of police, Sujit Kumar said that girl who was injured died at the SMHS Hospital in the morning. “One civilian was killed and 35 injured in the blast,” he said.
The civilian who was killed in the blast was identified as Muhammad Aslam Makhdoomi of Nowhatta, Srinagar. A large number of people participated in the funeral of the young girl who had recently secured distinction in class XII examinations.
The police have already made some arrests in connection with the grenade attack. This is the second grenade attack in the area this year.
Security has been beefed up in the area and additional checkpoints have been set up.
The killing of two civilians in the grenade attack sparked widespread condemnation from mainstream politicians.
“Terror sees no age, no religion, it only kills humanity mercilessly. We don’t have answers on how to console the family of the girl killed in yesterday’s terror attack at Amira Kadal. Somewhere this bloodshed has to stop,” said the Peoples Conference in a statement.
Four terror associates arrested in south Kashmir
Police on Monday claimed to have busted a grenade-throwing module of Lashkar and arrested four terrorist associates in south Kashmir’s Awantipore district.
Police said that timely arrests of associates have averted terror attacks.
Police spokesman said that they have busted a grenade-throwing module linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT by arresting four terrorist associates and thereby averted major catastrophic terror attacks and identified the arrested associates as Aqib Manzoor Bhat, Mudasir Ahmed Bhat, Ghulam Mohammad Ahanger all residents of Haffu Tral and Waris Bashir Najar of Sheikh Mohalla Chewa Uller, Tral.
