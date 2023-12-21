Decapitated body of a 24-year-old woman found, 2 booked

Decapitated body of a 24-year-old woman was found near the Yamuna river at Sonepat’s Gyaspur village on Tuesday, said police. The deceased was identified as Gulista. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Gulista, who got married to Panipat’s Ahsan three years ago and had been living separately in Gyaspur village for the last two years.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In his complaint to the police, victim’s father Mehfuj told police that his daughter had been incommunicado for the last three days and upon reaching her rented accommodation on Tuesday, the owner told him that she had not visited the room for the last three days. When he went to the village outskirts, Mehfuj saw a decapitated body and identified it.

Inspector Jaspal Singh of Murthal police station said the woman’s body was thrown near Yamuna and stray dogs also attacked it.

“The woman’s head was beheaded. On her father’s complaint, two persons- Farman and Anshu were booked on murder charges and a manhunt has been launched to arrest them,” he added.