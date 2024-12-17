Deceased patient’s gold earrings stolen at Panchkula civil hospital

A deceased female patient’s gold earrings were stolen at the civil hospital in Sector 6 on Monday. According to Devendra Gill, his wife, Chaand, suddenly fell ill on December 12 and was initially taken to the government hospital in Kalka, before being referred to the civil hospital in Panchkula. (HT Photo)

Police were alerted by the deceased patient’s husband Devendra Gill, a resident of Kalka.

According to Gill, his wife, Chaand, suddenly fell ill on December 12 and was initially taken to the government hospital in Kalka, before being referred to the civil hospital in Panchkula. After being admitted to the emergency ward, her condition deteriorated, and she was moved to the ICU on Sunday morning. She passed away later that day.

Gill said while completing hospital formalities on Monday morning, he discovered that his wife’s gold earrings were missing. He alleged that the hospital staff, including nurses, expressed ignorance about the issue.

In a written complaint, Gill demanded recovery of the stolen earrings and legal action against the culprit. A case under Section 303 (2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.