Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Deceased patient’s gold earrings stolen at Panchkula civil hospital

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 17, 2024 09:24 AM IST

According to Devendra Gill, while completing formalities at civil hospital in Panchkula on Monday morning, he discovered that his wife’s gold earrings were missing; he alleged that the hospital staff, including nurses, expressed ignorance about the issue

A deceased female patient’s gold earrings were stolen at the civil hospital in Sector 6 on Monday.

According to Devendra Gill, his wife, Chaand, suddenly fell ill on December 12 and was initially taken to the government hospital in Kalka, before being referred to the civil hospital in Panchkula. (HT Photo)
According to Devendra Gill, his wife, Chaand, suddenly fell ill on December 12 and was initially taken to the government hospital in Kalka, before being referred to the civil hospital in Panchkula. (HT Photo)

Police were alerted by the deceased patient’s husband Devendra Gill, a resident of Kalka.

According to Gill, his wife, Chaand, suddenly fell ill on December 12 and was initially taken to the government hospital in Kalka, before being referred to the civil hospital in Panchkula. After being admitted to the emergency ward, her condition deteriorated, and she was moved to the ICU on Sunday morning. She passed away later that day.

Gill said while completing hospital formalities on Monday morning, he discovered that his wife’s gold earrings were missing. He alleged that the hospital staff, including nurses, expressed ignorance about the issue.

In a written complaint, Gill demanded recovery of the stolen earrings and legal action against the culprit. A case under Section 303 (2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On