Decision not to contest polls taken after spadework: Pratibha Singh

Even as the chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government is struggling to overcome the crisis triggered after the rebellion cost it a Rajya Sabha seat, Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh’s refusal to contest Lok Sabha elections from Mandi has not augured well. Rather it has further widened the fissures in the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections raising concern for the party’s rank and file. Even as the chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government is struggling to overcome the crisis triggered after the rebellion cost it a Rajya Sabha seat, Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh’s refusal to contest Lok Sabha elections from Mandi has not augured well. (File Photo)

Pratibha held rounds of meetings with her supporters at the Holly Lodge, the private residence of Congress stalwart Virbhadra Singh. Holly Lodge has remained one of the main focal points of Congress politics before and after the six–time chief minister Virbhadra Singh passed away on July 8, 2021.

“My decision to not contest the elections did not come all of sudden. I had done my spadework and even apprised the party high command,“ said Pratibha Singh, who contested elections for the first time from Mandi in 2004 defeating BJP’s Maheshwar Singh. She won the byelections in 2004, and she is a four-time Lok Sabha member.

“At this time, it’s tough to contest elections. The party requires more strength since the by-election for the six assembly segments has also been announced. Congress is required to win all the six seats. If I contest the election, I will not be able to devote my time to the party. Right now, the priority is to save the government,” she added.

“I toured Mandi and assessed the situation. The workers are not in high spirit,” she said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held rounds of meetings at his official residence with his supporters and ministers to ascertain the fallout of Pratibha Singh’s refusal to contest elections from Mandi.

The statement of Pratibha has rather bewildered the cadres. The Sukhu camp accused Pratibha of weakening the party.

“The kind of statement that has come from Pratibha is more damaging for the party. Confession about the party and her decision should have been made at the appropriate platform, not before the media. Her utterance has damaged the party and further demoralised the cadres,“ said former Rajya Sabha member Viplove Thakur.

“Confessions in the public about the decision not to contest election further exposes the weakness of the grand old party. It has rather damaged the party at this critical juncture when state government image has already been thrashed due to rebellion,“ said Ramesh K Chauhan, head of the political science department, Himachal Pradesh University.