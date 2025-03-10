Decisions against Sikh institutions will trigger outrage: Giani Raghbir Singh

Two days after being removed as jathedar of the Akal Takht, Golden Temple head granthi Giani Raghbir Singh on Sunday said “whatever happened in these days is not in the interests of Sikh institutions”. “Condemnation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and resignations being tendered by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders is a natural phenomenon,” he said while replying to media queries. Giani Raghbir Singh (HT file)

Regarding resignations by SAD leaders, Giani Raghbir Singh said those who “know about maryada of Takht” have taken such steps in resentment. “We should uphold respect for institutions and positions at every cost. When such incident occurs, it is natural to trigger outrage among the Sikhs who love Guru and traditions,” he said.

“Every Sikh respects Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) and Akal Takht and follows the hukam (decree) issued from these places. They are left saddened when such incidents occur in these holy places,” the former jathedar of Akal Takht said.

On March 7, the SGPC’s executive committee terminated the services of Giani Raghbir Singh as jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest Sikh temporal seat, and Giani Sultan Singh as jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib nearly four weeks after removing Giani Harpreet Singh as jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib.

They were part of the December 2 Akal Takht hukamnama (Sikh decree) that was issued for reorganisation of the SAD with new leadership, acceptance of Sukhbir Singh Badal’s resignation as party chief and revocation of the Panth Rattan Fakhr-e-Qaum title conferred on the party patriarch and five-time Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

The SAD and the SGPC have been under fire over the removal of the jathedars. The move triggered uproar in the SAD with Badal’s close relative and senior party leader Bikram Singh Majithia along with others, including Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinanagal, Jodh Singh Samra, Ramandeep Singh Sandhu and Simranjit Singh Dhillon, opposing the SGPC’s decision.

Among those who tendered resignation are SAD’s (Badal) Haryana unit members led by president Sharanjit Singh Sahota. Sarabjot Singh Sabi has also resigned from the post of party general secretary.