Declare Haryana a flood-affected state: Ex- Haryana CM Hooda

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday demanded that the state government declare Haryana a flood-affected state and the union government should also announce a special package. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda taking stock of the damage caused to crops in Yamunanagar on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Hooda was in Yamunanagar to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rains and waterlogging in various areas of the district.

Hooda visited various flood affected areas including Bambholi, Bibipur, Lapra, Kamalpur of Yamunanagar by driving a tractor himself.

He listened to the problems of the people, who told him that all the crops have been completely ruined.

He said that 17 lakh acres of standing crops of farmers in Haryana have been destroyed due to floods and about 5,000 villages, 11 cities, 72 towns and hundreds of wards are affected by the floods.

“The situation is worse than the disaster of 1995. Therefore, the BJP government should declare it a flood-affected state and the Central government should immediately announce a special package. The Prime Minister and the Union agriculture minister should also take stock of the damage caused in Haryana like they have in Punjab. The Central leaders not coming to Haryana shows the big failure of the state government,” he stated.

At a press conference later, he said, “Farmers should get at least ₹60-70,000 per acre as compensation. Thousands of houses, shops, buildings and other establishments of people have been damaged. Appropriate compensation should also be announced to compensate for all this.”

He said that the government should immediately get special girdawari done instead of the portal and provide financial help to the farmers, because the portal issue is being raised only to deprive the farmers of compensation. Whereas when the government has to register cases of stubble burning, it takes a decision on the basis of satellite.

“So does this government not see the floods in the fields in satellite images,” he questioned.

Similarly, his son and Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda also visited flood affected areas of Shahabad in Kurukshetra and put forward synonymous demands before the government.