Decoded: The secret to a fulfilled life

Few people can honestly say that they have lived a fulfilled life and the secret lies in optimal management of time, health, relationships, and money. Often confused with success, fulfilment is much deeper and wider. The former is external, and visible to others, while the latter is internal, discernible to just oneself.

The scale of fulfilment is commensurate with the optimum level of resource realisation. Of all the resources, time is the most equitable, after all everyone has 24 hours in a day. Its utilisation is best measured in obverse mode, by measuring the time wasted.

To plug the leakages, one must identify areas where time is frequently frittered away. One must remember that idling and relaxing do not amount to squandering time. However, getting bored certainly qualifies. For instance, one can make good use of the time spent travelling by reading a book, or something on our mobiles. Alternatively, while waiting for something such as a bus or train, one can observe the surroundings or strike a meaningful conversation with a stranger.

Raison d’être

Being clueless about one’s raison d’être (reason for existence) results in dissipation of time.Therefore, we should have clear goals and priorities, and ‘to do’ lists can help with that.

The second resource, health, is crucial for realising one’s potential. The healthier we are, the more buoyed our spirits. Sickness and poor health bog us down. Fitness is pivotal to our quality of life, and it depends on maintaining a balanced diet and leading an active lifestyle. One must keep a watch on one’s weight and waist.

Relationships are an underrated resource. Each one of us is a part of a web of relationships. We are social animals who cannot survive in solitary bubbles. Relationships can be an asset or liability, depending on how we handle them. There is goodness inherent in every human being. If we tap the goodness in others, our personalities grow and our lives are enriched. An individual is inadequate without drawing synergy from relationships.

Use money judiciously

Meanwhile, money is the most fickle of all resources. There is a conspicuous disparity in monetary resources. But, whether we are rich or not so rich, it is incumbent upon us to use money judiciously. Even a modest income,with prudent management, is sufficient to lead a good life.

We can all live a fulfilled life, and reach our potential if we mindfully cultivate balance in the four resources.

( The writer is a Panchkula-based freelance contributor)