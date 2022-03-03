Decomposed body, half-eaten by dogs found in Amritsar hospital
AMRITSAR: A decomposed body of an unidentified man was found half-eaten by stray dogs in the basement of the emergency department of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, on Wednesday.
The incident came to light around 11am when some staff members of the hospital went to the basement to fetch old records. The basement used to be the office of the medical superintendent.
Police have also found an identity proof from a dump of garbage in the basement where the body was found. The identity card is of one Bodh Raj of Chotta Haripura area in Amritsar. “Our team will go to the Chotta Haripura area for verification. So far, we don’t know if the identity card found from the spot belonged to the deceased,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Majitha road police station, Kulwant Singh.
He said, “The body will be kept in the mortuary of Amritsar civil hospital for the next 72 hours for identification. We have lodged a report regarding the recovery of the body. The post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the death.”
