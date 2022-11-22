Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Decomposed body of man recovered from house in Karnal

Decomposed body of man recovered from house in Karnal

Published on Nov 22, 2022 01:18 AM IST

The deceased was living alone in his house in Karnal for the past several years as his family members live in Gurugram

ByHT Correspndent, Karnal

: The decomposed body of an elderly person was recovered from his house in Ram Nagar locality here. Police said that the deceased has been identified as Manohar Lal, 80, and he was living alone in the house for the past several years as his family members live in Gurugram. Ram Nagar police station inchare Kaptan Singh said that the family members of the deceased have been informed and the body will be handed over to them after post-mortem.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022
