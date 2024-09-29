Deepak Lubana emerges as front runner for Chandigarh Youth Congress president

The Youth Congress’ local unit declared its election results on Saturday, with Deepak Lubana, contesting for the president’s post securing 11,259 votes to emerge as the front runner. Deepak Lubana contesting for the Chandigarh Youth Congress president’s post securing 11,259 votes. (File)

Lubana was closely followed by Sachin Galav, who secured 10,573 votes. Third in the race for the post of president was Preetraj Singh Kang who secured 2,297 votes.

The final selection will be done post an interview of all three candidates in New Delhi.

Lubana is closely associated with Gurpreet Gabi, the first Chandigarh Youth Congress president in 2010. Since then, the Gurpreet Gabi group has dominated the polls. Gabi is presently the vice-president of Chandigarh Congress and councillor for ward number 34.

The frontrunner was born and brought up in Kishangarh in UT. He joined politics in 2019 when he then unsuccessfully contested the Youth Congress polls. This is the second time that he has contested the election. He also remained a UPSC aspirant in the past and had cleared the prelims.

Councillor Sachin Galav, meanwhile, is a former state president of National Students’ Union of India.

Sixteen candidates including Sunil Yadav were elected the post of general secretary,

Yadav, a postgraduate in journalism and political science, entered politics when he was studying at the Panjab University in 2014 through NSUI.