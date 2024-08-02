 Deepak Pareek is new Mohali SSP - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Deepak Pareek is new Mohali SSP

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Aug 02, 2024 08:20 PM IST

Prior to this, Pareek had been serving as the Bathinda SSP since March 2024, a position he assumed before the Lok Sabha elections; he has also served as joint commissioner in Ludhiana, as well as SSP in Patiala and Mansa.

Deepak Pareek, a 2014-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the new senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Mohali.

Deepak Pareek is a 2014-batch IPS officer. (HT Photo)
Deepak Pareek is a 2014-batch IPS officer. (HT Photo)

He replaces Sandeep Kumar Garg, a 2012-batch IPS officer, who served as the district SSP for one year and eight months since November 14, 2022. Garg has been appointed as AIG, Intelligence-III.

Prior to this, Pareek had been serving as the Bathinda SSP since March 2024, a position he assumed before the Lok Sabha elections. He has also served as joint commissioner in Ludhiana, as well as SSP in Patiala and Mansa.

On Friday, the Punjab department of home affairs, in a major reshuffle in Punjab Police, transferred 28 senior officers. Among those were 14 SSPs, including both IPS and PPS officers, with immediate effect.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Deepak Pareek is new Mohali SSP
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On