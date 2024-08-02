Deepak Pareek is new Mohali SSP

Deepak Pareek, a 2014-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the new senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Mohali. Deepak Pareek is a 2014-batch IPS officer. (HT Photo)

He replaces Sandeep Kumar Garg, a 2012-batch IPS officer, who served as the district SSP for one year and eight months since November 14, 2022. Garg has been appointed as AIG, Intelligence-III.

Prior to this, Pareek had been serving as the Bathinda SSP since March 2024, a position he assumed before the Lok Sabha elections. He has also served as joint commissioner in Ludhiana, as well as SSP in Patiala and Mansa.

On Friday, the Punjab department of home affairs, in a major reshuffle in Punjab Police, transferred 28 senior officers. Among those were 14 SSPs, including both IPS and PPS officers, with immediate effect.