Defence minister Rajnath’s rally in Yamunanagar on June 29

As a part of the BJP’s outreach programme on completing nine years of Modi government, defence minister Rajnath Singh will address a rally in Yamunanagar on June 29, said party leaders. Defence minister Rajnath Singh (File photo)

School education minister and Jagadhri MLA Kanwar Pal recently chaired a meeting of key leaders at PWD Rest House in Ambala Cantt to finalise the date and venue of the rally.

Yamunanagar district president Rajesh Sapra said, “Rajnath will address a huge rally at Jagadhri grain market.”

The BJP is holding rallies of Central leaders in all 10 Lok Sabha seats of the state. The party won all seats in the 2019 general elections in Haryana.

The rally also gains significance with the Ambala seat lying vacant with the demise of sitting BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria last month and the by-election, if announced, will be a litmus test for the party ahead of general elections next year.

On this, Ambala BJP president Rajesh Batoura said, “The election commission has to decide on the elections, but our party is ready to face every upcoming election.”