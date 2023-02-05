Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Defence veterans should be heard carefully: Former army chief Gen Malik

Defence veterans should be heard carefully: Former army chief Gen Malik

Updated on Feb 05, 2023 12:37 AM IST

The former chief of army staff, General VP Malik (retd), said at times, such books bring clarity on several misunderstood matters; the writers’ festival was organised by Novel Bunch, a literary group founded by Hardeep Chandpuri and Saguna Jain.

During his keynote address at ‘INKreadible 2023 Writers Festival’ organised on Infosys campus in Chandigarh, General VP Malik (retd) said by authoring books after retirement on their careers and defence-related issues, veterans can enlighten the nation on the way forward. (HT)
During his keynote address at 'INKreadible 2023 Writers Festival' organised on Infosys campus in Chandigarh, General VP Malik (retd) said by authoring books after retirement on their careers and defence-related issues, veterans can enlighten the nation on the way forward. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The former chief of army staff, General VP Malik (retd), on Saturday advised all sections of society to listen to defence veterans carefully.

During his keynote address at ‘INKreadible 2023 Writers Festival’ organised on Infosys campus in Chandigarh, Malik said by authoring books after retirement on their careers and defence-related issues, veterans can enlighten the nation on the way forward. “At times, such books bring clarity on several misunderstood matters,” he added.

The writers’ festival was organised by Novel Bunch, a literary group founded by Hardeep Chandpuri and Saguna Jain.

The session titled ‘Guts & Glory’ had Lt Gen KS Mann (retd); Lt Gen Bhopinder Singh; and Col DS Cheema as panellists. It was followed by ‘Twist In The Tale’ which had Manju Jaidka, Jupinderjit Singh in conversation with Chandpuri and ‘The Joy Of Journey’ by Neelesh Kulkarni and Saachi Dhillon in conversation with Manish Jain. IRS officer Parneet Sachdev delivered the keynote address after the lunch break.

There also was a session which saw budding authors expressing their love for literature. The event concluded with an open mic session.

