Defining moment in history: Parkash Singh Badal on repeal of farm laws

Five-time former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Friday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws as “a defining moment in history”, and said that it marks a historic day for farmers on the sacred day of Guru Nanak Dev ji’s Prakash Purb.

“This is the greatest event in the history of farmer struggles all over the world. I thank the great Guru Nanak Devj ji Maharaj and congratulate every farmer working hard in his fields,” said Badal in a statement in Chandigarh.

Claiming that farmers were not consulted before enacting these laws, the former chief minister said, “It was the first time in the history of democratic governments that brazen and cruel laws were made without even taking the stakeholders on board. No government should ever do such an insensitive and cruel thing again.”

Badal said that PM Modi’s decision will have implications far beyond farmers and will have wide-ranging and long-lasting impact on the struggle for justice for the poor and deprived across the world.

He, however, expressed regret over the loss of lives during the struggle. “My first thoughts go to their families. I wish they were here with us to see this day.”

He said that tragic events such as the Lakhimpur Kheri violence will remain a blot on the face of the government.

He urged central and state governments to stand by the families of the farmers who had died during the agitation and offer them liberal help in the form of government jobs and financial assistance.

Advising the government to call leaders of farm organisations and political parties that represent farmers to suggest steps for their welfare, Badal said that justice for farmers is a cause to which his life has been dedicated.