Delay in transfer of land to CUHP: BJP to stage protest on Jan 27

Amid the ongoing controversy over the land transfer for the construction of Central University of Himachal Pradesh campus at Jadrangal in Dharamsala, former speaker of Himachal assembly and in-charge of Kangra-Chamba BJP Vipin Singh Parmar said the party will stage a protest on January 27 in Dharamshala. The land at Dehra was transferred to the CUHP last year and the work on the campus was in progress but the construction at Jadrangal has not started yet.

While addressing the media here, he said the Congress government failed to deposit ₹30 crore for the land transfer for the construction of the campus of Central University at Jadrangal despite funds being sanctioned from the central government.

“The locals are agitated as the construction work at Jadrangal has not started so far. We had earlier raised the issue during the winter session of the Himachal assembly in December but to no avail,” he said.

Parmar said the BJP has decided to protest in Dharamshala on January 27 to press on the Congress government to deposit ₹30 crore for the land transfer so that construction work is started.

