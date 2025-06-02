Delegation of Apni Party meets J&K L-G Sinha

A delegation of leaders of J&K Apni Party (JKAP) led by Mohammad Dilawar Mir, chairman, parliamentary affairs committee, on Sunday had a detailed meeting with J&K’s lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan. J&K’s lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (File)

In the meeting several issues related to J&K were discussed, especially in the backdrop of Pahalgam attack and recent India Pakistan confrontation and Operation Sindoor.

The delegation, comprising of senior leaders, highlighted various issues of public importance, including welfare of families affected due to Pak shelling, promotion of tourism sector and strengthening of disaster management mechanism.

“We discussed range of issues about political and security situation in J&K with Lt governor today,” said Rafi Ahmad Mir, chief spokesman of Apni Party. He said the delegation also discussed important matters pertaining to the smooth conduct of Muharram.

Sinha, the government spokesman said, assured the delegation that appropriate action will be taken to address the issues projected by them during the interaction.