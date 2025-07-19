Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrates birthday at native Nandgarh village in Haryana

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta celebrated her 51st birthday at her ancestral village of Nandgarh in Haryana on Saturday. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta is celebrating her 51st birthday at her ancestral village of Nandgarh in Julana, Haryana, on Saturday. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers and BJP leaders greeted Gupta, born on July 19, 1974, on her first birthday after becoming the chief minister in February.

“Best wishes to Delhi chief minister, Rekha Gupta ji, on her birthday. Rising through the ranks, she has always remained active in serving Delhi. As chief minister, she has undertaken numerous initiatives for the city’s welfare. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life,” Modi posted on X.

Gupta thanked the Prime Minister for his wishes and blessings, saying his “ever-inspiring” guidance is a constant source of strength and motivation for her public service journey.

“As chief minister, I remain resolutely committed to translating your vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ into meaningful outcomes that positively impact every resident of the city,” she said in a post on X.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari were among those who extended their wishes to Gupta.

Gupta was also greeted and welcomed by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and other party leaders, when she reached Julana.

She is scheduled to attend several programmes in Julana, and in Nandgarh, officials in Delhi said.