Delhi court rejects custody parole plea of J&K MP Engineer Rashid

A Delhi court on Monday rejected the plea of jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid seeking custody parole to attend the ongoing Parliament session. (HT file photo)

Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh dismissed the plea and posted the order on Rashid’s regular bail plea to March 19.

The detailed order is awaited.

On March 3, the court asked the NIA to respond to the plea, following which it reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments.

The application, filed by advocate Vikhyat Oberoi for Rashid on February 27, sought the relief on the grounds that he was a parliamentarian and needed to attend the session to fulfil his public duty.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated chief minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Baramulla.

Rashid’s regular bail application is pending before the court.

The second part of Parliament’s budget session began on March 10 and will end on April 4.

Rashid has been lodged in Tihar Jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror funding case. On September 10 last year, he was granted interim bail to enable him to campaign for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He surrendered before Tihar Jail on October 27.