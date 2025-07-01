Delhi man arrested after brandishing pistol at bus driver in Sonepat

Sonepat police on Monday arrested a Delhi-based man after a video showing him driving rashly in a Toyota Fortuner and waving a pistol in the air went viral on social media. The incident occurred after a Haryana roadways bus driver honked to overtake the SUV. The incident happened on Monday morning as a Haryana roadways bus was travelling from Jind to Delhi. (HT File)

The incident happened on Monday morning as a Haryana roadways bus was travelling from Jind to Delhi.

According to Rahul Jain, general manager of the Jind depot, the incident unfolded near the Gohana area of Sonepat. Bus driver Siya Ram honked to overtake the Fortuner, prompting Sanjay Khan, a resident of Delhi, to lean out of the SUV’s window and brandish a pistol.

“At a short distance, the bus driver avoided overtaking the Fortuner but did so eventually. When the bus halted at Muhana bus stand, the Fortuner driver attempted to run over passengers who were getting off the bus. He also tried to hit a motorcyclist,” said Jain.

He added that about 2km ahead, the Fortuner lost control, hit a divider, and overturned. “We alerted the police after the bus driver and conductor informed us about the incident,” he said.

A Sonepat police spokesperson confirmed that the accused has been identified as Sanjay Khan and was booked under Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Reacting to the incident, Jannayak Janata Party student wing president Digvijay Chautala criticised the state government for the worsening law and order situation. He targeted chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also serves as the home minister.

“Incidents of ransom, murder, dacoity, and crimes against women are becoming routine. The chief minister’s promise to improve law and order has failed,” Chautala said.