Delhi to Drass cycling expedition reaches Ambala
A 20-member team of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force that is on a cycling expedition from Delhi to Drass reached Ambala on Sunday. The team, led by two women officers, will cover 1,600 km in 24 days to reach Kargil War Memorial in Drass on July 26 to commemorate India’s 75 years of Independence, the army said in a statement. The officiating commanding officer of 2 Corps Signal Regiment welcomed the team that will leave for Chandigarh on Monday.
MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS
Mobile phone, ₹37,000 stolen from hotel room
An Uttarakhand resident reported theft of ₹37,000 in cash, a mobile phone and a tablet from his hotel room at Khudda Jassu on Saturday. The complainant, Subhash Chandra Khanduri, accused Ikhteyar of Rajasthan, a visitor to his room, of stealing these items.A case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sarangpur police station.
IMA hold annual blood camp
PUTA general body meeting today
Shaina wins in U-13 badminton
Pratyaksh, Precious emerge as U-19 chess champs
Musical evening by AR Melodies Association
2 youths held with illegal weapons in Mohali
The Phase-8 police arrested two youths with as many countrymade pistols from a park in Sector 68. The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh; and Anil Kumar, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab. Station house officer (SHO) of Phase-8 police station, inspector Rajesh Kumar, said that the duo was arrested on the basis of tip off and it came to light during interrogation that they were planning to carry out a robbery in Kumbra village.
2 thieves, snatcher land in Chandigarh Police net
Police arrested two thieves and a snatcher in two separate cases on Saturday. According to police, Chandan Madan, 24, of Burail village, Sector 45, was arrested for snatching the mobile phone of a woman near the Sector 43-A/B turn on Saturday. He was booked under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-36 police station. Similarly, Rohit Kumar, 34, of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, was arrested for stealing the mobile phone of a Karnal resident, Sikander Kumar, from his pocket at the Mobile Market in Sector 22. In the third case, Arjun, 26, of Maloya Colony was caught red-handed while trying to steal a mobile phone and purse from a house in EWS Colony, Maloya, on Saturday. Separate theft cases were registered in both incidents.
-
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
-
Light rain in Delhi, yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP district
The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.
-
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics