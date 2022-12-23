Delhi vs Punjab model: Congress, AAP trade barbs

Congress leader and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for creating hype over the “failed” Delhi model before and after the assembly elections in the state, while tarnishing the achievements of the previous Congress government.

Bajwa said, “The Bhagwant Mann government is applauding the fake Delhi model of education despite the fact that Punjab’s education model had outshined it. Due to the positive participation of teachers, children, local communities and NRIs, Punjab topped the National Achievement Survey (NAS) twice. It was needless for Mann and his party colleagues to attack and belittle the ‘Punjab Model’ of education.”

He claimed that transparent recruitment process, smart classrooms, infrastructure development and enrolment drive were initiated in the previous Congress regime, but the AAP government was immorally advertising the same in its “Mission 100% campaign”.

Hitting back at Bajwa, AAP’s Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the reality of the Congress model was that its three former ministers were in jail. “One chief minister fled abroad after the elections and another one joined the BJP,” he alleged in a statement.

Kang said the Congress model put Punjab under a ₹3 lakh crore debt, sheltered mafias and criminals, and forced the youth to go abroad. He said Punjab now had a clean government which was cracking down on criminals and mafias. “The Congress and Akalis are unable to digest the works of the AAP government and that’s why they are misleading the people of Punjab,” said the AAP chief spokesperson.