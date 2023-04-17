Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Temp climbs 6 notches in a week

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 17, 2023 01:15 AM IST

The maximum temperature shot up by six degrees between April 9 and 16, touching 39°C on Sunday; similarly, the minimum temperature also went up by six degrees in the same period

In the absence of rain activity, the city recorded a sudden rise in temperatures over the past week.

On Sunday, Chandigarh’s maximum temperature went up to 39°C from 38.8°C on Saturday, 4.6 degrees above normal. (Keshav Singh/HT)
The maximum temperature shot up by six degrees between April 9 and 16, touching 39°C on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Similarly, the minimum temperature also went up by six degrees in the same period.

However, relief is likely in the form of light rain as a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect the region from Tuesday till the weekend.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “This past week, the weather was clear and due to no active WDs, the temperatures continued to soar. But some dip in the mercury can be expected with the arrival of light to moderate rain from Tuesday onwards. The maximum temperature, which may reach 40°Con Monday, will drop during this period. But dry weather will again resume over the next week.”

On Sunday, the city’s maximum temperature went up to 39°C from 38.8°C on Saturday, 4.6 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature also increased from 20°C to 21.1°C, 1.9 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 40°C, and the minimum temperature between 21°C and 22°C.

region tuesday relief weather light manmohan singh sunday monday absence weekend city maximum temperature saturday mercury
