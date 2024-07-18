Deliveryman attacked with sword in Mataur road rage

A 29-year-old man and his two aides have been booked for allegedly assaulting a food deliveryman with a sword after he tried to intervene when they were allegedly manhandling another deliveryman in Mataur. HT Image

The accused has been identified as Nikhil Sharma, 29, of Phase-7, who is a stock market trader.

As per information, the victim, Gurmey Singh, 25, of Ferozepur, who works with food delivery aggregator, Zomato, was passing through Phase-7 when he saw the accused arguing with another deliveryman of his company after the latter’s bike collided with the accused’s car.

When Gurmey intervened, Sharma, along with his two friends, attacked him with the sword. The victim suffered multiple deep cuts on his arms and hands, besides a fracture on his left wrist. He was rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where he is stated to be stable.

Onlookers managed to nab Sharma and hand him over to the police while the other two accused fled the spot.

A cop said that police are on the lookout for the other two accused. One of the absconding accused has been identified as Jaspal Jassi.

The case has been registered under Sections 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Mataur police station.