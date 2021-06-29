Delta plus 'matter of concern', Covid-19 curbs extended till July 10: Punjab CM

With certain relaxations, Punjab on Tuesday extended the Covid-19 curbs till July 10 in view of the Delta plus mutation of the coronavirus. After the revised rules, bars, pubs and 'ahatas' can resume services, starting July 1. However, a condition of 50% capacity will be applicable. They will also be required to follow all Covid-19 norms like social distancing and mandatory wearing of face masks.

It will also be mandatory for waiters, bartenders and other employees working at those bars and pubs to take at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Skill development centres and universities have also been allowed to open with conditions that staff and students must have taken at least one dose of vaccine. The onus of vaccination on the owners, the chief minister asserted.

Expressing satisfaction over the decline in positivity to less than 1%, with an overall fall in inactive cases, Singh noted that the positivity rate in some districts still remained over 1%. Further, speaking on the rising cases of Delta PLus variant, Singh said it is a "matter of concern," hence it is essential to continue with the curbs.

The month-wise whole-genome sequencing has shown that more than 90% is a variant of concern, with the original virus having been practically replaced by variants, he also informed at the Covid-19 review meeting.

Two cases (Ludhiana and Patiala) have shown Delta plus variant, while in May and June, the Delta variant was most prevalent, he pointed out.

Singh also directed health officials to ramp up testing as he reviewed the preparations for the imminent third wave.

On the Black Fungus (Mucormycosis), a fungal infection commonly being found in Covid-19 patients in the recovery stage, the Singh noted that Punjab has had much fewer cases than most other states, including Haryana, and Delhi, which not only saw more cases but more than three times the deaths in Punjab. However, it was still unfortunate that 51 people had died due to black fungus in the state, he also said.

(With agency inputs)

