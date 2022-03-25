Demand for financial package: AAP’s lies stand exposed, says Sirsa
Chandigarh: Soon after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa took a dig at AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying his lies stood exposed with the Punjab CM seeking a special financial package of ₹1 lakh crore from the Centre.
In a statement released here on Thursday, Sirsa said that Kejriwal always resorts to lies for seeking votes and he did the same in Punjab during the recently held elections.
He said that Kejriwal promised free power, ₹1,000 per month to women and others, and when he was asked how he is going to manage the finances, he replied that the government will save money from sand mining, excise policy and by eradicating corruption.
Attacking the AAP government in Punjab, Sirsa said in just a week, the new CM approached the PM, seeking ₹1 lakh crore to dole out freebies promised by his mentor Kejriwal.
The BJP leader went on to say that Mann has said that the state was under ₹3 lakh crore debt. He said this is a fact which in known to everyone and was known to Kejriwal as well when he had made the announcements regarding the sops.
He asked when they were already aware of the financial crisis, why did they make such announcements?
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics