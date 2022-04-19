Demanding regular jobs, sacked Covid warriors protest in Karnal
Upset over the termination of their service contract, hundreds of contractual health workers held a protest in Karnal, demanding that their services be restored.
The health workers were hired through outsourcing policy for emergency services at government hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Amid police deployment, sloganeering protesters, who gathered from different parts of the state, held a protest at Sector 12 of Karnal and took out a protest march towards Haryana chief minister’s residence in Prem Nagar, Karnal.
But police did not allow them to reach the CM’s residence as only five members were allowed to submit a memorandum.
They slammed the government for following a ‘use and throw’ policy and sending them back without prior notices after termination of their services on March 31. However, they submitted a memorandum to the district administration addressed to CM Manohar Lal Khattar, demanding his immediate intervention. They were demanding that their service contract be renewed without any further delay and they should be given job security.
As per the protesters, nearly 2,212 health workers, including nurses, sweepers, security guards and other paramedic staff were hired by the government through outsourcing policy during the pandemic. They were deputed at government hospitals when the pandemic was at its peak.
“We worked day and night to save lives of people during the pandemic and they ended our services. This is an injustice and we will fight until they call us back with job security,” said a protester who was a staff nurse at Karnal’s KCGMCH.
Another protester, Meenakshi, who was working at a Panipat Covid lab, said, “We helped government fight Covid-19. Even the families of Covid patients were not helping them but we served them. Now the government should think about our families.”
Karnal farmers protest auction of agriculture land of loan defaulter farmer
Agitated over the auction of nearly two acre agricultural land of a loan defaulting farmer, hundreds of farmers associated with farm unions held a protest in Karnal on Monday. The protesters alleged that the bank had sold out his 17 kanal and three marla agricultural land for recovery of a pending loan of ₹17 lakh.
Two held for Congress leader’s son’s murder in Yamunanagar
Two days after the 35-year-old son of a Haryana-based Congress leader was shot dead and three others were left injured by a group of men, two assailants were arrested for their involvement in murder, Yamunanagar police said on Monday. They were identified as Harpal and Nitesh, both from Kuruskhetra's Ladwa. The latter usually works for the former, police added.
Delhiwale: Connecting India through music
There is no knowing as to which song in which language may waft you over while passing by this music store. One afternoon, it was a Haryanvi folk number, while another time it was a satire song in Kumaoni. Its continuance reflects in the owner's failure to find a “better line of work”. Owner Rajendra Gupta, he founded the shop in 1992. “I started my business by stocking Hindi, Haryanvi and Punjabi songs.”
World Liver Day: ‘You may get hepatitis C sharing nail clippers, towels of infected person’
Sharing personal items, and possibly even towels, pose infection risks as these may carry traces of blood and may present a risk of acquiring hepatitis C infection. Hepatitis C is more commonly associated with sharing needles or equipment for injecting drugs. It's important to note that hepatitis C isn't easy to catch. Doctors said that damage to the liver is being caused with increased use of pesticides in food items.
Yogi Adityanath orders officials to take steps to maintain peace during festivals
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed the districts' administration and police officials to take the required measures to maintain peace and harmony during festivals. Those who are on leave have to join duty within 24 hours. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the law and order situation through video conferencing at his official residence. Yogi Adityanath said no religious or other procession should be taken out without due permission from the local administration.
