Demolition drive in Panchkula

A team led by district town planner demolished illegal constructions in peripheral areas on Wednesday. Four commercial and one residential structure was demolished in Kona, Madawala, Lahraundi, Kiratpur and Charaniya villages. The demolition was carried out in the presence of duty magistrate Naveen and heavy police force. District town planner Rakesh Bansal informed that if any illegal construction or colony is developed without the permission of director town and country planning department, then it takes legal action against the violation. (HT Photo)

Before commencing the drive, district town planner Rakesh Bansal said notices were also given by the department but the structure was not removed, due to which the department had to take action. He also informed that if any illegal construction or colony is developed without the permission of director town and country planning department, then it takes legal action against the violation.

He appealed to the general public not to purchase houses or shops in the colonies developed without permission of CLU/license from the department, so that hard earned money is not wasted.