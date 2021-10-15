Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dengue: 1 suspected death, 7 new cases in Ludhiana
Dengue: 1 suspected death, 7 new cases in Ludhiana

With this the number of suspected dengue deaths in Ludhiana has reached three. Earlier, a 65-year-old man from Baloke and a 40-year-old from Khanna also died of suspected dengue infection.
Currently, there are 1,771 suspected dengue cases in Ludhiana. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 02:27 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Seven fresh cases of dengue were reported in Ludhiana on Thursday. A 10-year-old girl, who was suspected to be suffering from dengue, also succumbed during treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Currently, there are 1,771 suspected dengue cases in the city. Out of the total 383 dengue cases, 297 patients are from urban areas while the rest are from rural areas and towns of Khanna, Jagraon and Sahnewal.

Two new Covid cases

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were also reported in the district on the day. The cumulative count of cases has now reached 87,565.

