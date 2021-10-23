Dengue: 50 test positive in Ludhiana, one succumbs

One person died, while over 50 people tested positive for dengue for the third consecutive day on Friday.

This year, 631 residents have been tested positive for the disease, while the number of suspected cases is 2,161. Four people are suspected to have succumbed to the infection, but no fatality has been confirmed.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh cautioned residents, particularly women, to take precautions while visiting busy market to apply mehendi on the occasion of Karva Chauth.

Meanwhile, only Covid case was reported from the district on Friday, taking the district’s total tally to 87,591.